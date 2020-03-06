More from Star Tribune
Tokyo asks people to stay at home on weekend as cases rise
Tokyo asked its residents on Wednesday to stay home this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus after new daily cases in the Japanese capital rose to 41.
World
Aid group says Mideast lockdowns hinder humanitarian efforts
An international aid group said Wednesday that closures aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic are preventing it from reaching 300,000 people in conflict zones across the Middle East, after authorities in Libya's capital reported the first case in the war-torn country.
World
Putin delays constitutional vote allowing him to keep power
Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change that would allow him to seek another term in power.
World
Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%. The gains came a day after the Dow had its biggest percentage gain since 1933. Stocks have been falling sharply over the past month, erasing one-third of the value from some indexes, as widespread business shutdowns, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders wreak havoc on the global economy. Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the severity of the outbreak eases.
World
Netanyahu ally resigns, deepening Israeli political turmoil
Israel's parliament speaker abruptly resigned Wednesday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and deepening the country's political turmoil as the embattled Israeli leader tries to cling to power amid a fast-spreading outbreak of the coronavirus and a looming corruption trial.