World

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%. The gains came a day after the Dow had its biggest percentage gain since 1933. Stocks have been falling sharply over the past month, erasing one-third of the value from some indexes, as widespread business shutdowns, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders wreak havoc on the global economy. Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the severity of the outbreak eases.