Local
Walz signs police accountability bill sparked by Floyd's death
The legislation, which passed a divided Legislature with broad bipartisan support earlier this week, ushers in some of the most significant changes to the state criminal justice system in years.
St. Paul
Fate of Columbus statue pulled down at Minnesota State Capitol will not be decided until 2021
Columbus in storage while new task forces determine process.
National
Trump lets New Yorkers back into federal travelers program
Five months after it kicked New Yorkers out of trusted traveler security programs in a spat over immigration policy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reversed itself Thursday and told a court it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the matter.
National
The Latest: Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China
Chinese officials have reported two confirmed coronavirus cases in a northeastern province as China continues to see infection clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country.
National
John Lewis funeral to be held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist
The funeral for the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will be held Thursday at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.