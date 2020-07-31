More from Star Tribune
Supreme Court won't halt challenged border wall projects
The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration's construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project.
Coronavirus
Minnesota now facing $4.7 billion shortfall in future budget
Minnesota lawmakers are facing a potential $4.7 billion deficit in the next two-year budget as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to gobble up more resources than the state gets in revenue.
Politics
Lobbying intensifies among VP candidates as Biden's search nears an end
Two who received scant attention early in the process are now among the leading contenders: Rep. Karen Bass of California and Susan Rice.
National
Joe Biden's search for a running mate enters final stretch
As Joe Biden nears the announcement of his vice presidential choice, the top contenders and their advocates are making final appeals.
National
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday.