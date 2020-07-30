More from Star Tribune
James Murdoch resigns from news publisher News Corp's board
News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch's son James is resigning from the family-controlled publisher's board over content appearing in its newspapers, which include the Wall Street…
National
Supreme Court won't halt challenged border wall projects
The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration's construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project.
National
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday.
National
DC releases police footage from 2018 deaths of 3 Black men
Under pressure from the D.C. Council, Washington's Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released long-sought body camera and security footage from the 2018 deaths of three young Black men in 2018. The release was compelled by an emergency police reform bill that Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized as rushed.
Variety
California officials report first virus death of a child
California health officials reported the state's first coronavirus death of a child on Friday as the statewide death total surpassed 9,000, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions.