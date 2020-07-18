More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
National
Rep. John Lewis, lion of civil rights, dies at 80
John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.
National
John Lewis' legacy shaped in 1965 on 'Bloody Sunday'
John Lewis saw the line of Alabama state troopers a few hundred yards away as he led hundreds of marchers to the apex of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 7, 1965. Armed with gas canisters and nightsticks, the troopers were flanked by horse-riding members of the sheriff's posse. A crowd of whites milled around nearby.
National
A timeline of events in the life of Rep. John Lewis
Born in rural Alabama during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation, Rep. John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of the civil…
National
Mayor of Portland to Trump: Get your troops out of the city
The mayor of Portland demanded Friday that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after some detained people on streets far from federal property they were sent to protect.