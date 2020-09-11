More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in June, a demonstration that prompted a couple to emerge from their home with guns to confront the demonstrators.
National
Confirmation gets trickier for Trump Homeland Security pick
A whistleblower's complaint and a tight timeline are making it increasingly unlikely that the Senate will confirm Chad Wolf as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security before the election.
Nation
Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves six workers injured
A section of concrete on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed on Friday, injuring six workers.
National
Trump lauds Medal of Honor recipient for hostage rescue
President Donald Trump bestowed the Medal of Honor on a U.S. soldier Friday, calling him "one of the bravest men anywhere in the world" for his role in a daring 2015 missio n to rescue dozens of hostages who were set to be executed by Islamic State militants in Iraq.
Nation
Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires
Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires Friday that threatened to merge near the most populated part of Oregon, including the suburbs of Portland, and the governor said dozens of people are missing in other parts of the state.