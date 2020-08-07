More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Duluth school board approves hybrid plan for fall
The plan is different from the one Superintendent John Magas had presented Tuesday calling for a full-time return at the elementary level.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis to partially reopen 38th & Chicago starting Aug. 17
The intersection where George Floyd was killed became the site of demonstrations and memorials.
West Metro
Mayor of Victoria bashes equity in run for Minnesota Senate
Victoria mayor's campaign sparks backlash among Carver County residents, officials.
Coronavirus
Pandemic has Minnesota school bus companies in search of drivers
Push is on for recruiting drivers, even though plans in many school districts are unclear.
Coronavirus
State's COVID cases increasing among long-term care residents
Since early July, the weekly number of new infections among long-term care residents has nearly tripled, with 172 new cases last week.