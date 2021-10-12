More from Star Tribune
Loons
Minnesota United has little room for opportunity lost with six games left
"We have like six Cup finals left," Loons coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 loss to Colrado left the Loons in seventh place.
Vikings
As Vikings showed us again, winning ugly in the NFL is still a thing
On the NFL: Vikings fans annoyed by Sunday's game should ask any Lions fan over the past 60 years if winning ugly beats losing ugly.
Rediscovering the double Dutch jump ropes of their youth
Long a staple for young girls, double Dutch is now finding adult adherents across the country — including in Minnesota.
Business
Target to invest $100 million in Black-led organizations
The new announcement adds to the retailer's earlier funding initiatives toward social justice and racial equity.
Business
Supply chain issues force creative solutions for companies like Fastenal, Donaldson
Fastenal said Tuesday its quarterly profit went up 10%, but the factory supplier had to scramble to get equipment and hardware to their customers.