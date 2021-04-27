More from Star Tribune
The Wolves Beat
Draft drama: Will Wolves lose their first-round pick to Golden State?
Golden State would get Minnesota's pick if it is No. 4 or lower as part of the Russell-for-Wiggins trade. Here's a look at where things stand now.
Red Cross helps India face COVID outbreak crisis
The Red Cross is stepping in to help the government of India as the country grapples with a record wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths that have overwhelmed its health care systems.
Wolves
Make it three in a row: Timberwolves beat Houston 114-107
Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points but had to sit out the final 2 minutes, 21 seconds after he fouled out. The Wolves then scored the next eight points to clinch the win.
Wild
Kirill Kaprizov's Wild life: 'Rink, home, sleep, travel, eat'
The leading candidate for NHL rookie of the year honors and his team prepare for the playoffs.
Evening forecast: Low of 43; showers possible, with plenty of clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.