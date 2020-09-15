More from Star Tribune
Music
MPR takes DJ off the air following criticism over sexual-misconduct allegations
It comes on a second day of controversy after a reporter resigned over an unaired story, alleging sexual misconduct.
National
CNBC's Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi 'crazy Nancy'
CNBC's Jim Cramer apologized Tuesday for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "crazy Nancy" during an interview, saying he was trying to make a point about Washington intolerance that fell flat.
National
CNBC host: Calling Speaker Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' was 'stupid'
CNBC host Jim Cramer says he made a "very stupid comment" by referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "Crazy Nancy" during a televised interview…
National
Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia
Leading congressional Democrats reacted furiously Tuesday to lightly substantiated claims that immigrants held at a detention center in Georgia are undergoing questionable hysterectomies.
Variety
Backup driver in fatal Arizona Uber autonomous crash charged
The backup Uber driver involved in the first self-driving vehicle fatality has been charged with negligent homicide for being distracted in the moments before fatally striking a woman in suburban Phoenix.