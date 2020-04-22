Organizers of an Earth Day Drive-in rally encouraged participants to strap a canoe or kayak on the roof of their vehicles, make signs and of course, engage in social distancing while encouraging politicians to further protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

