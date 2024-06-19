More from Star Tribune
Rain in Duluth causes flooding runoff and high tides on Lake Superior
Flooding runoff from Lester River enters Lake Superior in Duluth on June 19, 2024. Rain amounts ranging from 3 to 7 inches fell in northern Minnesota.
Video
First-ever Juneteenth honor flight takes 26 Black veterans to Washington memorials
The Honor Flight Network hosted its first-ever Juneteenth Honor Flight for 26 Black veterans Wednesday.
Video
Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
Pop star Justin Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with driving while intoxicated in a village in New York's Hamptons.
Weather
Flood watch in effect for another 1-3+" rain by Wednesday morning
An atmospheric holding pattern will whip up multiple waves of heavy showers and T-storms into the weekend with some 4-8" amounts possible the next 9 days
Video
Biologists work to restore minnows to Minnesota prairies
U.S. Fish and Wildlife crews dug out an oxbow pond in Luverne five years ago to try to save the rare and endangered Topeka shiner.