In Wisconsin, Biden tells voters he's staying in the race
President Joe Biden, fighting to save his reelection effort Friday, defiantly declared "I'm staying in the race" during a campaign rally in Madison, Wis.
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt.
Skies may clear by afternoon with sunshine Saturday morning - otherwise showers prevail
A cool, gray, damp start gives way to some sunshine later today and again Saturday morning, but more showers and T-storms return PM hours on Saturday