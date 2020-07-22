More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Blue Jays will play in Pittsburgh if state of Pennsylvania approves
The Toronto Blue Jays will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh if the state of Pennsylvania approves it, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Golf
The Latest: Low-level, junior tennis to return amid pandemic
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___The International Tennis Federation plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour…
Vikings
Wolves for sale: Garnett, Wilf family interested in buying team from Taylor
Glen Taylor, who has owned the team since the mid-1990s, said any potential buyer has to guarantee that the team remains in Minnesota.
Sports
Twins 2020 summer preview
Our collection of stories about the long-delayed 2020 baseball season.