More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Puppy reunites with its mother after being stolen during a robbery
One of eight high-priced puppies stolen during a home invasion robbery in Golden Valley was reunited with its mother this week. Robbery victim Janelle Hardin told the Star Tribune that the other puppies have yet to be recovered.
Minneapolis
Vote to override Frey's rideshare veto falls short
Nine votes were needed, but only four were cast in favor, so the mayor's veto stands.
West Metro
Watch: One of 8 stolen puppies reunited with its mom. Teen charged in connection to the robbery.
An 18-year-old nephew of one of the victims allegedly used his inside knowledge to pull off the crime.
St. Paul
Woman convicted of being drunk when she sped off St. Paul highway ramp, crashed and killed passenger
Investigators determined the car was traveling 99 mph about 5 seconds before the airbag deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment.
Local
Classes resume at Plymouth high school following sewage backup caused partially by flushed vape pens
School officials said they have fixed the plumbing situation and cleaned and sanitized the affected areas.