One of eight high-priced puppies stolen during a home invasion robbery in Golden Valley was reunited with its mother this week. Robbery victim Janelle Hardin told the Star Tribune that the other puppies have yet to be recovered.

One of eight high-priced puppies stolen during a home invasion robbery in Golden Valley was reunited with its mother this week. Robbery victim Janelle Hardin told the Star Tribune that the other puppies have yet to be recovered.