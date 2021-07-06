More from Star Tribune
Psaki: Combating ransomware remains White House 'priority'
President Joe Biden prepares to convene a meeting on Wednesday with key government leaders to discuss efforts to counter the attacks, the White House spokeswoman said.
Evening forecast: Low of 58; periods of rain and cooler weather
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Neal: Berrios, the Twins' best trade chip, should stay in Minnesota
The Twins will show their 2022 hand this month, and don't expect them to deal their ace.
Politics
Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6
The first waves of arrests in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol focused on the easy targets. Dozens in the pro-Trump mob openly bragged about their actions on Jan. 6 on social media and were captured in shocking footage broadcast live by national news outlets.
mlb
Reusse: How a sportswriter can waste a July day 'doing research'
Dog days and rabbit holes: You start by looking up a baseball manager and, before you know it, you're recalling scenes from "The Natural" and "True Detective 2."