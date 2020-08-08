More from Star Tribune
Brazil makes grim milestone -- 100,000 deaths from COVID-19
Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday night, and five months after the first reported case the country has not shown signs of crushing the disease.
World
Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack
A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a blunder-filled beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro.
World
7 killed in Mexico's most violent state despite capo arrest
Hopes that the recent arrest of a Mexican gang leader could calm the country's most violent state appeared dashed Saturday as the bullet-ridden bodies of seven men were found in a field and a rival drug cartel announced it was moving in.
World
Protesters decry government's anti-LGBT attitudes in Poland
Demonstrators turned out in Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday to protest anti-LGBT attitudes promoted by the government as well as the detention of pro-LGBT protesters.
World
Driver plows car through Montreal pedestrian zone, injures 2
A rogue driver careened a car through a pedestrian-only zone in downtown Montreal and injured two people before driving away Saturday, police said.