More From Nation
Movies
Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to 3 rapes
Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.
Variety
American Airlines will book flights to full capacity
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.
Nation
Study suggests coronavirus emerged much earlier than thought
In an unpublished study, scientists say they've found signs of the novel coronavirus in Spain in March 2019, months before it was identified in China.
National
Native Americans protesting Trump trip to Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump's plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore have angered Native Americans, who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to Indigenous people.
National
The Latest: Newsom urges stay-home order in hard-hit county
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.