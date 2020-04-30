More from Star Tribune
'Everyone's watching': Biden's VP audition process begins
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore a T-shirt on television emblazoned with the words "that woman from Michigan," a cheeky reference to President Donald Trump's dismissal of her. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined her onetime nemesis, Pete Buttigieg, for a friendly virtual chat on a late-night show. And Stacey Abrams speaks of her political ambition to almost anyone who will listen.
Coronavirus
Deadly toll grows at New Hope nursing home: 47 dead, 130 sick
Families said they were kept in the dark about the deadly magnitude of the outbreak.
Local
I-35W through Richfield will be closed this weekend
Buses will replace Blue Line trains between the 28th Avenue and Mall of America
Coronavirus
Spring weekend to bring out Minnesotans looking for open spaces
Parks officials warn restless visitors not to overcrowd public spaces.
Coronavirus
Stay-at-home extension has new flexibility
Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota officials try to thread the needle between protecting the public from COVID-19 and allowing businesses to resume.