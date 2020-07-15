More from Star Tribune
Afghan official: Pakistani mortars kill 4 Afghan civilians
Several mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops landed in a border village in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing four civilians and wounding nine others, an Afghan provincial spokesman said.
Celebrities
Ex-employee says Amber Heard 'twisted' sexual assault story
Amber Heard's former personal assistant claimed Wednesday that she told the model-actress about a violent sexual assault she had endured, only for Heard to "twist" the story for her own use.
World
Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health checks at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.
World
Germany: 31 migrants found hidden in Turkish driver's truck
German police and customs officers have discovered 31 migrants hidden inside a refrigerated truck near the Czech border, police said Wednesday. Five of the men were injured during their journey.
World
Police partner at Americans' murder trial recounts knifing
An Italian police officer testified Wednesday at the murder trial of two Americans about trying in vain to stop blood pouring out like a "fountain" from his partner who was fatally stabbed last summer on a Rome street.