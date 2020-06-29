More from Star Tribune
Professional bubble maker creates car-sized floating art
The Baron of Bubble's novelty act consists of blowing enormous bubbles while reciting a Seuss-like, bubble-themed rhyming patter.
Local
George Floyd's aunt and uncle are hoping for justice
George Floyd's aunt and uncle spoke to the media after four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd appeared in court on Monday, June 29.
Afternoon forecast: Humid with a high of 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Flooding leads to evacuations, road closings in Baldwin, Wis.
Rushing water pushed a shed into a trailer home on 6th Avenue in Baldwin, Wis. Maitland Miller, who shot the video, said neighbors told her was the worst flooding they had ever seen in Baldwin. At least eight families in town were evacuated from their homes and taken to a community center, said Jeff Klatt with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Several roads, including a portion of Hwy. 63, have been closed.
Forecast: Stormy morning, then warm, sticky afternoon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast