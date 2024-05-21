More from Star Tribune
Nation
The Latest | Prosecution and defense debate jury instructions in Trump's criminal trial
The defense rested its case in Donald Trump's hush money trial on Tuesday morning without the former president taking the witness stand to testify, bringing proceedings one step closer to closing arguments.
Politics
DOJ proposes consent decree with Anoka over city discrimination against people with mental illness
The Department of Justice is suing the suburb for discrimination, and state lawmakers also passed legislation to prevent cities from penalizing people for emergency calls.
Nation
Trump says he is open to restrictions on contraception before backing away from the statement
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was open to supporting regulations on contraception and that his campaign would release a policy on the issue ''very shortly,'' comments that he later said were misinterpreted.
Politics
Pro-Palestinian protesters call on the state investment board to divest from Israel
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters called on the state investment board to divest from Israel on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Nation
Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to felony charges in Arizona election interference case
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.