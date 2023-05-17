More from Star Tribune
Prince Harry, Meghan say they were pursued by photographers in New York
The New York City police department confirmed the incident but said no injuries, collision or arrests took place.
Evening forecast: Low of 60, getting cloudy with smoky haze first and then rain chances ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 74, mix of sun and clouds
We'll have on and off Canadian wildfire smoke this week, with chances of showers and thunderstorms starting this evening in northern Minnesota and again Thursday.
Morning forecast: 74, with hazy sunshine
Thanks to Canadian wildfires, skies will be fairly hazy with some air quality concerns north of the Twin Cities.
ChatGPT CEO says AI should be regulated
Sam Altman advocated for a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to "take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards."