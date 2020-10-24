More from Star Tribune
National
President Donald Trump said he voted Saturday "for a guy named Trump" and called it an "honor" to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida before he jetted off to campaign in three battleground states.
Politics
President says he voted for 'guy named Trump'
US President Donald Trump said he voted "for a guy named Trump" after he cast his ballot in Florida on Saturday in early voting in the presidential elections.
National
'We don't speculate': How AP counts votes and calls races
As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the nation's vote in real time on Election Day and report the…
National
Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls
Voting rights advocates and state officials are on high alert over fears that U.S. polling stations could attract the same strain of partisan violence and civil unrest that erupted on American streets this year, fueled by a deadly pandemic, outrage over police brutality and one of the most contentious elections ever.
Politics
Company cancels plan to recruit armed guards for Minnesota polls
Attorney General Keith Ellison opened an investigation on Tuesday in response to job listings for ex-special forces members.