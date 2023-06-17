Biden delivered an unapologetically economic populist message Saturday in Philadelphia, telling an exuberant crowd of union members that his policies had created jobs and lifted the middle class. Now, he said, is the time for the wealthy to "pay their fair share" in taxes.

