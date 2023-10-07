More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
President Biden condemns surprise attack in Israel by Hamas militants
Biden made clear in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support," according to the White House.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45; partly cloudy; shower possible in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cool, blustery, high 52
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 7
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool and blustery, high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 7
Video
Oct. 6 High School Football Highlights
Top plays from some of Friday night's top games.