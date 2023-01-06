More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
President Biden awards medals to 'heroes' of Jan. 6
At the White House, Biden awarded Presidential Citizens Medals to a dozen state and local officials, election workers and police officers for their "exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens" in upholding the results of the 2020 election and fighting back the Capitol mob.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 3, with skies turning clear, cooling things down
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
www.startribune.com
Multiple people wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, which witnesses said happened during the making of a rap video. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Quiet (finally) and cool; slight warmup next week
The fog will gradually clear out during the day, but returns late Friday night into early Saturday.