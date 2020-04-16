More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
Family reports progress for Waseca officer who was shot
Arik Matson, 32, has been doing well since he moved to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility about two weeks ago, family members say.
Police: 3 Illinois gang members charged in Wisconsin killing
Three members of an Illinois street gang are accused in the fatal shooting of a fellow gang member at a Wisconsin home last month, police said Thursday.
$35 million suit filed by Moose Lake man who was shot by police and paralyzed in 2019
Suit claims Carlton County deputy shot man who had no gun and that the deputy had been drinking
Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
The governor has called for more in-state testing to track the outbreak before he scales back the current stay-at-home order, scheduled to end May 4.
Minn. legislators strike deal on takeout beer and wine sales at restaurants
The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Thursday, and the House is expected to follow on Friday.