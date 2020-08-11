More from Star Tribune
Video: Police tried to cuff young boy at Florida school
Civil rights lawyers sued the police and school district in Key West on Tuesday over their treatment of an 8-year-old boy with special needs who was handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed on a felony battery charge after he was accused of punching a teacher who sought to discipline him for sitting improperly in the school cafeteria.
National
Racist videos bring attention to US House race in Georgia
A Republican criticized for promoting racist videos and adamantly supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory faces a neurosurgeon who campaigned on his experience to improve the health care system in Tuesday's GOP primary runoff for an open U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia.
Nation
Georgia city dismantling Confederate monument from 1872
Work crews in Georgia have begun dismantling a Confederate monument that has stood in the median of a busy street in downtown Athens for nearly 150 years.
National
Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.
Variety
Student dead in shooting at Southern Arkansas University
A 21-year-old Southern Arkansas University student was killed and another student was wounded in an early Tuesday shooting in a campus parking lot, the school said.