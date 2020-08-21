More from Star Tribune
Baby panda could be on the way, mom appears to be in labor
Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.
National
Sen. Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul on Friday suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S.…
Variety
Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution
An inmate suffered "extreme pain" as he received a dose of pentobarbital during just the second federal execution following a 17-year lag, according to court filings by lawyers representing one of the inmates scheduled to be executed next.
Celebrities
Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot
Apologizing publicly for the first time for crimes their lawyers insisted for months they didn't commit, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison Friday for using their wealth and privilege to cheat their daughters' way into the college of their choice.
Celebrities
Fire that tore through Rachael Ray's house began in chimney
A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.