Minneapolis
New policy: Minneapolis police must report efforts to de-escalate
Police also must report whenever they draw a gun.
West Metro
Authorities ID suicidal man shot by police; officer involved also identified
State authorities have identified a suicidal man shot by police in Robbinsdale on Sunday afternoon, as well as the officer involved. Adam Paul Nelson, 29,…
East Metro
St. Paul Park couple launch petition to save their kids from bigger-than-average mosquito swarms
A property owned by the Washington County Community Development Agency is an overgrown breeding ground, the couple say.
Coronavirus
Minnesota case blip triggers New York travel restriction
New York added Minnesota to its COVID-19 travel restriction list. The addition surprised Minnesota health leaders, because the state appears to be below New York's announced threshold for travel restrictions.
Minneapolis
Defense attorney in case over Floyd's death accuses AG Ellison of contempt of court
Attorney Robert Paule wants sanctions against Attorney General Keith Ellison.