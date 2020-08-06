More from Star Tribune
Music
Grammy-winning producer Detail accused of sexual assault
Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail faces more than a dozen felony charges including 11 counts of rape involving six women, authorities said Thursday.
National
Investigation finds violations in controversial parole case
The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in the case of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public.
Variety
TVA rescinds decision to outsource technology jobs
Just days after President Donald Trump criticized the Tennessee Valley Authority for hiring foreign workers, the federally owned energy corporation announced Wednesday it was rescinding a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers.
National
Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, a city wracked by nearly 70 consecutive nights of unrest, on Thursday angrily denounced those who attempted to set a police precinct on fire with officers stationed inside as props in President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and said those individuals were not protesters, but criminals.
Business
US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case
A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to resurrect the criminal case against states' rights figure Cliven Bundy, family members and others stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents trying to round up Bundy cattle near the family ranch in Nevada.