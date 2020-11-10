More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Election officials nationwide find no evidence of fraud
Officials representing both parties in dozens of states said that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.
National
Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police
Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation said Tuesday they found no evidence that the man fired at deputies.
National
Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week's presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term. Pompeo told reporters with a grin on Tuesday that the "transition" to a second Trump term would be "smooth," but later said the State Department would be prepared no matter who is president on Inauguration Day.
Celebrities
Rapper Kanye West racks up his second-highest vote total in Minnesota
Rapper Kanye West's campaign website says "our future is waiting on us," but even with a big nudge from voters in Minnesota, it…
National
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.