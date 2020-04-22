More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota set to test 20,000 COVID-19 samples per day
Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his much-anticipated "moon shot" testing strategy on Wednesday so that Minnesota can fully track the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, which…
Local
Strong winds push 30-foot piles of ice into Lake Mille Lacs backyards
At least one home was damaged by the unexpected arrival.
Coronavirus
Minnesota legislators split over money to prevent eviction 'wave'
DFL housing aid plan would provide $100 million, the GOP's $30 million.
Local
Minnesota police discover remains of alleged homicide victim
Law enforcement officers investigating the killing and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman have discovered remains in a western Minnesota landfill believed to be those of the victim, police said Wednesday.
West Metro
St. Louis Park City Council approves six-story apartment despite neighborhood concerns
An online petition against the building garnered more than 160 signatures.