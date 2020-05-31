More from Star Tribune
Unrest overshadows peaceful US protests for another night
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across America again Sunday, with peaceful demonstrations against police killings of black people overshadowed by unrest that ravaged cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and flared near the White House.
National
The Latest: More than 15 arrested during Charlotte protests
The Latest on the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump spars with Twitter on voting, protests
President Donald Trump and Twitter tangled over truth and consequences this past week as the social media giant flagged the president's tweets for spreading false information and potentially inciting violence.
St. Paul
Police arrest 150; driver who barreled into crowd held
Hundreds in downtown Minneapolis ignored the curfew and were met with police lines and tear gas. Earlier, officials warned of continued arson attacks, after several caches of flammable materials were found in neighborhoods.
Variety
Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge
The jersey-wearing camaraderie. The scent of sizzling sausages. The buzz before a big game.