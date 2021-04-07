More from Star Tribune
Puck Drop
Live from Pittsburgh: Frozen Four media day
All four teams are practicing Wednesday for the first time since arriving in Pennsylvania on Monday, and virtual news conferences are following the drills. Randy Johnson will be updating throughout the afternoon.
Loons
Loons land high-scoring Argentine striker Ramon Abila
"Wanchope" comes to the Loons on a one-season loan with an option to buy his rights. He scored 41 goals in 88 games during six Argentina first-division seasons
See a DIY garage bar in Uptown
Backyard watering hole is perfect for pandemic-era socializing
Gophers
Richard Pitino's Gophers buyout, once $7.1 million, drops to zero
The university owes no buyout money to former Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino under terms of their separation agreement, obtained Wednesday by the Star Tribune.
The Wild Beat
Parise, Zuccarello return for Wild in rematch vs. Avs; Bjugstad out
Nick Bjugstad will not suit up for the Wild. He's out with an upper-body injury after leaving Monday's loss to Colorado following a fight with Kyle Burroughs.