Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Sgt. Jody Stiger, a leading law enforcement practices expert from the Los Angeles Police Department told jurors Wednesday that murder defendant Derek Chauvin appeared to be inflicting pain to a cuffed hand of a prone George Floyd during his arrest late last spring.

