Rochester
Rochester poised to turn Soldiers Field pool into $20 million aquatics center
The new center is part of a larger effort to expand recreation facilities in Rochester.
www.startribune.com
Police arrest man after overnight fire in Uptown Target store
Firefighters extinguished a small fire inside an Uptown Minneapolis Target store on Tuesday morning. Police arriving to the scene arrested a man on suspicion of arson. Video credit: Cole Klasi
Movies
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscars with 11 nominations
Best picture contenders also include "Banshees of Inisherin" and "Avatar" and "Top Gun" sequels.
Sports
Lindsey Vonn: Shiffrin's record-breaking is sign of progress
EDITOR'S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn has been keeping track while Mikaela Shiffrin first matched her women's World Cup skiing record of 82 wins earlier this month and then surpassed it with win No. 83 on Tuesday at a giant slalom in Italy.
Rochester
Faribault Mill prepares to go national with first store outside Minnesota
The blanket company has new equipment and products and wants to become a household name outside its home state and region.