Star Tribune wins Pulitzer for George Floyd reporting; Darnella Frazier also cited
The Star Tribune was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on Friday for its coverage of the killing of George Floyd and its…
Puck Drop
Robertson leaving WCHA to become commissioner of USHL
The longtime Twin Cities sports executive will take the reins of the Tier I junior league from Tom Garrity in July,
Coronavirus
Walz praises progress, promotes beer reward for vaccinated
Minnesota is inching toward 3 million vaccine recipients and goal of providing shots to 70% of people 16 and older, but perhaps not by July 1.
Polars get diplomas after challenging year
North Minneapolis graduates persevered amid a pandemic and a racial reckoning − and they're not done yet.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 92, chance of storms
It'll be our ninth day with highs in the 90s, and our only chance of rain for the next several days.