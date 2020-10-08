More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Trump wants to hold rally in Florida on Saturday
The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: China to join COVAX COVID-19 vaccine alliance
BEIJING __ China, which has four coronavirus vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials, announced Friday that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine…
National
Facebook removes fake accounts linked to conservative group
Facebook has removed 276 accounts that used fake profiles to pose as right-leaning Americans and comment on news articles, often in favor of President Donald…
Coronavirus
Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas
A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation's most troubling hot spots.
National
Texas officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting fired
A white police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a small East Texas city was fired Thursday.