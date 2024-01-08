More from Star Tribune
Plane's routes were restricted before inflight blowout
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights.
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street climbs, while Boeing and crude oil prices tumble
Much of Wall Street is rising Monday, ahead of a week heavy with potentially market-moving reports toward the end of it.
First US lunar lander in more than 50 years launched but develops problem on way to moon
The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed to space Monday, launching a race for private companies to deliver experiments and other items to the moon.
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear forms PAC to support candidates across the country
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who defeated Donald Trump-backed rivals twice in Republican-leaning Kentucky, announced the formation of a federal political action committee on Monday to support candidates across the country as he seeks to broaden his influence beyond the Bluegrass State.