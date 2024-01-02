More from Star Tribune
Video
Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said. All 379 people on Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was engulfed in flames, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Video
Buildings shake during earthquakes in Japan
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert after the series of major earthquakes Monday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 26; partly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Calm New Year's Eve, high 31
It'll be a little cloudy with light breezes but overall an uneventful weather day.