Pilot and fiancee save people stranded in Tennessee floods
Nashville helicopter pilot Joel Boyers and his fiancee, Melody Among, saved several people in Waverly, Tennessee, who were trapped due to the flood water over the weekend.
World
US presses on with Kabul evacuations despite fears of more attacks
The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of next week's end to America's longest war.
Olympics
Eagan's Mallory Weggemann has record-setting, gold medal day at Paralympics
Weggemann won gold in Tokyo with a dominant performance in the women's 200-meter individual medley, finishing over seven seconds ahead of the field.
Wolves
Taking center stage: Can Marc Lore work magic to make Wolves an NBA power player?
New Wolves co-owner Marc Lore has been a fanboy of magicians since he was a youngster. Now the spotlight will be on him to see if he can pull off some tricks to delight fans of the team.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 77, scattered showers
We'll get a break in the early afternoon, but expect the rain to continue later in the day.