Nation
Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist's death, lawyer says
A Baltimore teenager acted in self-defense when he allegedly shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection last summer, attorneys for the teen argued as his murder trial got underway Tuesday.
Nation
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big U.S. city records in global heat wave
A dangerous 19th straight day of scorching heat in Phoenix set a record for U.S. cities Tuesday, confined many residents to air-conditioned safety and turned the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town.
Nation
Phoenix breaks record with 19 days of 110-degree heat
No other major city – defined as the 25 most populous in the United States – has had any stretch of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix, said weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company.
Business
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price
A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.
Nation
Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication he could soon be charged by U.S. prosecutors.