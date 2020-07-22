More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Police in riot gear clear NYC's 'Occupy City Hall' camp
Police in riot gear raided an encampment of protesters and homeless people near New York's City Hall before dawn Wednesday, clearing out the camp that formed a month ago to push for budget cuts and other changes to the nation's largest police department.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:8-3-6(eight, three, six)05-10-33-34-41(five, ten, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $315,000Estimated jackpot: $124 million06-11-20-27-29(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $25,000Estimated…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-11-20-27-29(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $25,000
National
Mississippi politico, civil rights figure Charles Evers dies
Charles Evers, who led an eclectic life as a civil rights leader, onetime purveyor of illegal liquor in Chicago, history-making Black mayor in deeply segregated Mississippi and contrarian with connections to prominent national Democrats and Republicans, died Wednesday. He was 97.
Variety
The Latest: California in new deal with Chinese mask maker
California will spend an additional $315 million on protective masks through a contract with a Chinese manufacturer.