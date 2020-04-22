More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
National
Iran-US tensions rise on Trump threat, Iran satellite launch
Tensions between Washington and Tehran flared anew Wednesday as Iran's Revolutionary Guard conducted a space launch that could advance the country's long-range missile program and President Donald Trump threatened to "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian gunboats that harass Navy ships.
World
Preparation, quick action aid Germany, SKorea virus fight
Derided by many economists for years for insisting on a balanced budget and criticized for a health care system seen as bloated and overly expensive, Germany has found itself well equipped now to weather the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Wuhan embraces Yangtze River as virus-hit city reopens
Bathed in golden late-afternoon light, Chen Enting snapped a photo of his ticket to commemorate his first ferry ride across the Yangtze River after a 76-day quarantine ended in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began.
World
NKorea silence on Kim's health raises succession speculation
With North Korea saying nothing so far about outside media reports that leader Kim Jong Un may be unwell, there's renewed worry about who's next in line to run a nuclear-armed country that's been ruled by the same family for seven decades.
World
Pentagon: Iran missile launch is 'malign behavior'
Senior U.S. military officials are calling Iran's satellite launch a provocation.