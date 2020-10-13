More from Star Tribune
Anchorage mayor resigns after admitting to relationship
The mayor of Alaska's largest city submitted his resignation Tuesday evening, four days after an anchorwoman at a local television station threatened to report he had posted nude photos of himself on a website.
National
The Latest: India reports over 63,000 new coronavirus cases
India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country.
National
Asian shares track Wall Street decline on pandemic jitters
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street.Rising coronavirus counts in many countries are…
National
Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings as senators dig deeper into the conservative judge's outlook on abortion, health care and a potentially disputed presidential election — the Democrats running out of time to stop Republicans pushing her quick confirmation.
National
Racial justice movement a factor for 5 state ballot measures
The Black Lives Matter movement isn't named in any of the 120 statewide ballot measures up for a vote on Nov. 3. But this year's…