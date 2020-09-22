More from Star Tribune
Nation
Pence's plane makes an emergency landing
The vice president's airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, the White House said.
National
US firm pleads guilty to paying bribes in Brazil, Venezuela
A major U.S. asphalt company agreed to pay $16.6 million in fines while pleading guilty Tuesday to federal charges that it paid millions in bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela for almost a decade to win lucrative contracts.
National
The Latest: Honolulu to allow some activities to resume
HONOLULU -- Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city plans to allow some activities that were shut down last month to control the spread of…
Nation
US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft
The U.S. government on Tuesday executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him.
National
California accepts petition to protect western Joshua tree
The western Joshua tree will be considered for protection under the California Endangered Species Act because of threats from climate change and habitat destruction, the state Fish and Game Commission decided Tuesday.