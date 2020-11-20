More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:03-10-33-35-45(three, ten, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-6-4(five, six, four)03-10-33-35-45(three, ten, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $160,000Estimated jackpot: $188 million01-20-22-26-31(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $192…
Local
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
Business
C.H. Robinson warns U.S. companies could be missing chance at tariff refunds
C.H. Robinson warns of a year-end deadline to claim millions of dollars.
National
NY's Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to soon receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.