Gophers
Second-half meltdown dooms Gophers in blowout loss at Michigan
A six-point game at halftime quickly ballooned into a 82-57 laugher for Michigan, handing the Gophers a third Big Ten road loss.
Nation
'It didn't seem real, until it did,' says Star Tribune reporter at U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – The first hint of trouble came less than an hour into the debate in the U.S. House chamber about certifying electoral votes from…
Coronavirus
Walz reopening restaurants, bars, theaters Monday
Starting Monday, bars and restaurants can reopen for in-person dining at 50% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25%.
Business
Edina caps delivery app fees
Suburb passes emergency regulation in an effort to help restaurants hurt by pandemic