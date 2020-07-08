More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Facebook civil rights audit: 'Serious setbacks' mar progress
A two-year audit of Facebook's civil rights record found "serious setbacks" that have marred the social network's progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation…
Health official: Trump rally 'likely' source of virus surge
President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.
Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.
Five takeaways from Facebook's civil rights audit
especially by politicians — above other values has hurt its progress on other matters like discrimination, elections interference and protecting vulnerable users.
US rule targets disease-stricken countries to deny asylum
The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed empowering border authorities to deny asylum to people from countries with widespread, deadly communicable disease, its latest in a string of regulations before the November elections to dramatically raise the bar on who qualifies for humanitarian protections.